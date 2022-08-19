DARPA's Secret Mind Control AI Technology

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The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) sets out on an initiative to develop nonsurgical neurotechnology - also used for mind control, in this clip from Season 4, "Mind Control."
From America's Book Of Secrets: DARPA's Secret Mind Control Technology (Season 4) | History
Source: https://youtu.be/wZRkfBsTTt8