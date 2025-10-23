Bad Moon Rising

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A bad moon is rising, bringing trouble, earthquakes, and lightning. Hurricanes are blowing, the end is coming soon, and rivers are overflowing with rage and ruin. The warning is clear: Don't go around tonight, for it's bound to take your life. Be prepared, as nasty weather and retribution ("one eye is taken for an eye") are at hand because there's a bad moon on the rise.