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Why does G-d allow evil to exist? Corruption, conspiracies, religions, evil... - Where is G-d
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42 views • September 02, 2021
Posted 2September2021 Rabbi Alon Anava: A powerful message from Rabbi Anava about what is going on in the world right now and what should and/or can we do???
Rabbi Kanievsky did not say to take the vaccine.
Picture of two Lions with the text: Don't bother to waking up the sleeping sheep, Wake up the Lions. Nothing has changed! Masks - The Lies they tell.
Rabbi Kanievsky did not say to take the vaccine.
Picture of two Lions with the text: Don't bother to waking up the sleeping sheep, Wake up the Lions. Nothing has changed! Masks - The Lies they tell.
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