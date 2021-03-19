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Transgender Chinese Dr Thinks You Need a Carrot to Enjoy Your Freedoms
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101 views • March 19, 2021
Dr Leana Wen says Americans need a carrot to entice them to get vaccine otherwise they will enjoy their freedoms anyway. He/She impied his/her opinion on CNN that your rights and freedoms are his/her's to give or take away. https://sonsofsinglemoms.com/
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