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Q: BIG Things Coming! Kash Patel, "Pelosi Wanted Tanks & Humvees With Machine Guns For a January 6th Massacre!" PLUS, Agenda 2030 & Weather Modification!
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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Previous Updates:



Trump's Trap! [They] Took The Bait! Pelosi, Schumer & The FBI Staged Jan. 6 & Trump Caught Them All! Plus Q's Perfect Prediction of January 6th to the Day!



https://rumble.com/v180yjx-trumps-trap-they-took-the-bait-pelosi-schumer-and-the-fbi-staged-jan.-6-and.html




Kash Patel: Two More John Durham Indictments! BOMBSHELL New Clinton Investigation! Will Bill & Hillary Face Murder Charges? PLUS, Q's Epic Prediction of Twitter's Collapse!



https://rumble.com/v17lv55-two-more-durham-indictments-bombshell-new-clinton-investigation-will-hillar.html




Multi-National Billion Dollar Counter-Intelligence Operation 10 TIMES More Explosive Than 2000 Mules! Durham-Sussman Verdict! Arizona Atomic Truth Bomb! [S]elections! PLUS, is Seth Keshel on The Q Team?



https://rumble.com/v16tc90-multi-national-billion-dollar-counter-intelligence-operation-10-times-more-.html

Keywords
trumpfake newsconstitutionchristdeep stateqanonjoe bidenqwwg1wgamagaadrenochromeq anonthe great awakeningx22 reportdigital soldiersgeneral flynnthe great resetdan scavinolin woodchristian patriot news
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