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Doctors Under Attack for C-Vax Miscarriage Warning – Ledger Report 1212
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61 views • January 19, 2022
When physicians are under threat of losing their licenses for the thought crime of simply talking about the lethal side-effects/adverse reports from the Covid jabs, then you know that the United States has become a society somewhere in between “Soylent Green” and “1984”. We can not allow this attack on Liberty to continue. In this edition of the Ledger Report, Graham Ledger speaks with Dr. James Thorpe, an OBGYN who is speaking up and out about the shots and the harm they cause to pregnant women. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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