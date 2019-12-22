JUDAS PRIEST - WORTH FIGHTIN FOR

You said I could never find a way to ease your mind

That where I'd go you'd wind up in the dust

I tried so hard to have you reach another side of me

Instead you went to nowhere and forgot



So I wander on

Asking where you might have gone

From what I knew before

Some things are worth fighting for



Desert heat can wear you down

But still I'm rollin' through

Did I see your figure in the haze?

I am driven by a thirst to quench myself of love

The sun beats on me for the price I've paid



So I wander on

Asking where you might have gone

From what I knew before

Some things are worth fighting for

Yeah!



Night road leads me to a town of ghosts

Beckoned by the glow of keresone & tumbleweed

They're calling out (they're calling out)

Forever more (forever more)



I'm leaning in the wind

Head bowed down from what I saw

My shadow for a friend

Still some things are worth fighting for



So I'm moving on

Asking where you might have gone

From what I knew before

Some things are worth fighting for

Yeah!



Worth fighting for!

Second upload in you tube November 25 2015 in my second account after they shot down my first!