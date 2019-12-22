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JUDAS PRIEST - WORTH FIGHTIN FOR
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19 views • December 22, 2019
You said I could never find a way to ease your mind
That where I'd go you'd wind up in the dust
I tried so hard to have you reach another side of me
Instead you went to nowhere and forgot
So I wander on
Asking where you might have gone
From what I knew before
Some things are worth fighting for
Desert heat can wear you down
But still I'm rollin' through
Did I see your figure in the haze?
I am driven by a thirst to quench myself of love
The sun beats on me for the price I've paid
So I wander on
Asking where you might have gone
From what I knew before
Some things are worth fighting for
Yeah!
Night road leads me to a town of ghosts
Beckoned by the glow of keresone & tumbleweed
They're calling out (they're calling out)
Forever more (forever more)
I'm leaning in the wind
Head bowed down from what I saw
My shadow for a friend
Still some things are worth fighting for
So I'm moving on
Asking where you might have gone
From what I knew before
Some things are worth fighting for
Yeah!
Worth fighting for!
Second upload in you tube November 25 2015 in my second account after they shot down my first!
That where I'd go you'd wind up in the dust
I tried so hard to have you reach another side of me
Instead you went to nowhere and forgot
So I wander on
Asking where you might have gone
From what I knew before
Some things are worth fighting for
Desert heat can wear you down
But still I'm rollin' through
Did I see your figure in the haze?
I am driven by a thirst to quench myself of love
The sun beats on me for the price I've paid
So I wander on
Asking where you might have gone
From what I knew before
Some things are worth fighting for
Yeah!
Night road leads me to a town of ghosts
Beckoned by the glow of keresone & tumbleweed
They're calling out (they're calling out)
Forever more (forever more)
I'm leaning in the wind
Head bowed down from what I saw
My shadow for a friend
Still some things are worth fighting for
So I'm moving on
Asking where you might have gone
From what I knew before
Some things are worth fighting for
Yeah!
Worth fighting for!
Second upload in you tube November 25 2015 in my second account after they shot down my first!
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