The NATO heavy vehicle column was annihilated as the Armed Forces of Ukraine made an attempt to overrun the Russian units' defensive line in Robotino, Zaporozhye region. Repulsion of attacks by the 47th Brigade and 58th Army with artillery calculations, anti-tank systems as well as FPV drone operators of the Russian Armed Forces. Ukraine suffered losses in equipment such as American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, German leopard tanks and other armored vehicles even the Russian troops regained lost positions.
