❤️Heartwarming: a Male Sea Otter Approached People, Seeking Help for His Female Companion

A heartwarming video has gone viral on TikTok: a male sea otter approached people, seeking help for his female companion
💞 The poor otter had become entangled in fishing nets and couldn't free herself, even with her partner's assistance. Fishermen came to the rescue, liberating the distressed otter and, in gratitude, received a little token—a pebble—from the grateful marine mammal.