FIRES CAUSED BY SMART METERS? - Were The LA Fires A DEW Attack? - The Agenda For Smart Cities
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2638 followers
3
322 views • 3 months ago

Josh Sigurdson reports on evidence that the Los Angeles fires specifically in places like the Pacific Palisades were caused by a remote controlled attack on smart meters.

Smart meters have lithium ion batteries and are connected through copper wiring to your house. Not only do they give off bad frequency to those living inside the house, but they are also able to be surveilled by the state and other bad actors.

Houses in Los Angeles without smart meters seem to be fine while those WITH smart meters have gone up in flames.

Video evidence shows that many of the homes first caught fire with the smart meter as the source.

Could the state have sent surges to these smart meters to set homes on fire?

Keep in mind that in 2020, PG&E plead guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter for the Paradise Fires due to smart meters blowing up.

Now there are further fires planned and the devastation is apocalyptic. The goal is pretty obvious. Destroy property, bring in rentals and build a smart city grid or a "15 Minute City." These plans were already in the works for the area and couldn't have worked without the widespread destruction of the homes in the area.

While arson and lasers are possible as we saw in Lahaina, there seems to be a strange trend of homes burning from the inside out. Concrete homes with firewalls.

While there is widespread incompetence in the government in the area, that's just a copout. It's clear that this was done on purpose. The incompetence claim is to distract us from the fact that the government is an organized crime racket trying to force the world into technocracy.

Keep in mind that the government can cloud seed and bring rain if they wanted to and they didn't and still haven't.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2025

Keywords
newsfalse flagsmart meterspalisadeslos angeles fires
