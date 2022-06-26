Blessing of the Animals - St. John the Divine Cathedral

The pagan ritual of 'Blessing of the Animals takes place in September every year.



You have a bunch of animals INSIDE and outside the sanctuary of the Cathedral 'worshiping God' (their words).





Since when do animals read the Bible and such? They never have.





The "House of God" should be one of reverence, deep respect, a place of comfort, a place of praise and worship, a house of order; not one of high-spirited, unsuitable ridiculously ludicrous sensual dancing and carrying on.