EPOCH TV | CDC Warns of Dangerous Fungal Infection Spreading Through US at ‘Alarming Rate’
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

CDC Warns of Dangerous Fungal Infection Spreading Through US at ‘Alarming Rate’

The #CDC is warning of Candida auris, an increasingly drug-resistant emerging #Fungus that the health agency says presents a “serious global health threat.” It is easily spread and can cause #SevereIllness in hospitalized patients and those with weakened immune systems.


https://ept.ms/CDCWarning


