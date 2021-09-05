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Did Dr. Robert Young find graphene oxide in the Astrazeneca “vaccine”?
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181 views • September 05, 2021
Graphene Oxide was found in the AstraZeneca vaccine along with stainless steel derivatives. It was found on a spectrogram. Dr. Robert Young has been revealing problems with big Pharma for many years and has been smeared and lied about with mainstream articles in order to stop him from publishing damning materials that could cost them millions of dollars to fix. Most researchers would have stopped because of this fear. Dr. Robert Young is a patriot for the people around the world. It seems to me his purpose is to bring people back to health and expose those who get people sick.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tFYZg6gzywwY/
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/
https://660ba430-b5cd-468d-829f-52d6184f6187.filesusr.com/ugd/af5420_6f3887767fd64b34a5730dd3a44dbc07.pdf
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tFYZg6gzywwY/
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/
https://660ba430-b5cd-468d-829f-52d6184f6187.filesusr.com/ugd/af5420_6f3887767fd64b34a5730dd3a44dbc07.pdf
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