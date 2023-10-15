Create New Account
CGTN Correspondent in Gaza who has been Covering Wars on the Besieged Enclave for Years, has Emotional Breakdown
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
963 Subscribers
177 views
Published 14 hours ago

CGTN correspondent in Gaza who has been covering wars on the besieged enclave for years, breaks down in front of a hospital as bodies pour in from an Israeli airstrike on a family home in southern Gaza where the Israeli military has ordered civilians to “evacuate” to. “The situation is undescribable”

Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket