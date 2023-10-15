CGTN Correspondent in Gaza who has been Covering Wars on the Besieged Enclave for Years, has Emotional Breakdown

CGTN correspondent in Gaza who has been covering wars on the besieged enclave for years, breaks down in front of a hospital as bodies pour in from an Israeli airstrike on a family home in southern Gaza where the Israeli military has ordered civilians to “evacuate” to. “The situation is undescribable”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.