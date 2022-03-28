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World Economic Forum Pushes Fake Fish / Beef, there is War on Meat
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32 views • March 28, 2022
More war on God's creation with fake fish pushed for the WEF. We cover addition heart issue news psyops that is out of control. We revisit Deagel report and the shaping of the Brics nations to win. Last, I cover a dream about what Christians need to do in these end of days. SJWellfire.com
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World Economic Forum Pushes Fake Fish / Beef, there is War on Meat
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
World Economic Forum Pushes Fake Fish / Beef, there is War on Meat
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