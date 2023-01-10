STAND YOUR GROUND IN 2023

Drew Hernandez of https://drewhlive.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the spiritual battle against the Globalist takeover of humanity and how to fight back in 2023.
------------
Globalists’ ‘Net Zero’ crusade will lead to end of modern civilization
https://leohohmann.com/2023/01/10/globalists-net-zero-crusade-will-lead-to-end-of-modern-civilization/
------------
Breaking: Davos 2023 Guest List Leaked, Globalists Preparing Final Phase of Great Reset Takeover
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-davos-2023-guest-list-leaked-globalists-preparing-final-phase-of-great-reset-takeover/
------------
From Davos 2022 to Davos 2023: The six themes then that have set the agenda now
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.