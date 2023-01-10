STAND YOUR GROUND IN 2023

Create New Account
Rick Langley
Published a day ago |

Drew Hernandez of https://drewhlive.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the spiritual battle against the Globalist takeover of humanity and how to fight back in 2023.

Globalists’ ‘Net Zero’ crusade will lead to end of modern civilization

https://leohohmann.com/2023/01/10/globalists-net-zero-crusade-will-lead-to-end-of-modern-civilization/

Breaking: Davos 2023 Guest List Leaked, Globalists Preparing Final Phase of Great Reset Takeover

https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-davos-2023-guest-list-leaked-globalists-preparing-final-phase-of-great-reset-takeover/

From Davos 2022 to Davos 2023: The six themes then that have set the agenda now













