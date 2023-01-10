STAND YOUR GROUND IN 2023

Drew Hernandez of https://drewhlive.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the spiritual battle against the Globalist takeover of humanity and how to fight back in 2023.

------------

Globalists’ ‘Net Zero’ crusade will lead to end of modern civilization

https://leohohmann.com/2023/01/10/globalists-net-zero-crusade-will-lead-to-end-of-modern-civilization/

------------

Breaking: Davos 2023 Guest List Leaked, Globalists Preparing Final Phase of Great Reset Takeover

https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-davos-2023-guest-list-leaked-globalists-preparing-final-phase-of-great-reset-takeover/

------------

From Davos 2022 to Davos 2023: The six themes then that have set the agenda now































