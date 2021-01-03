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Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, December 26, 2020, #281 ( Dane Wigington
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42 views • January 03, 2021
Official sources are changing the CV-19 narrative and protocols as they go. In the meantime, new strains of the virus continue to surface. Are we to believe these are just random acts of Nature? Is it reasonable to expect corporate media to tell us the truth? In the meantime the weather makers are wreaking havoc all over the world, further escalating an already beyond dire biosphere collapse scenario. Biden recently stated that “the US needs to defeat” climate change. Does that mean the climate engineering operations are about to be ramped up even further? Increasing the already accelerating climate chaos and collapse?
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is unfolding on numerous fronts, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
Dane Wigington
For more information go to the full Geoengineering Watch article: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-december-26-2020-281/
To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/
To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/
For those that have not yet seen our recent post on “The Dimming”, it is a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This documentary film will provide answers and proof of the ongoing climate engineering / weather warfare operations. This is a 4+ minute trailer on the upcoming film.
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is unfolding on numerous fronts, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
Dane Wigington
For more information go to the full Geoengineering Watch article: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-december-26-2020-281/
To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/
To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/
For those that have not yet seen our recent post on “The Dimming”, it is a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This documentary film will provide answers and proof of the ongoing climate engineering / weather warfare operations. This is a 4+ minute trailer on the upcoming film.
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