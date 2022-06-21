Jonathan Weissman: Examining the Media’s Medical Mismarketing

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CENSORED BY YOUTUBE! This is literally the information they don't want you to know about.
Jonathan Weissman is a cybersecurity professional and part-time independent researcher in biosecurity, operational research and theology. He has written a fully independent biosecurity risk assessment on #AllTheRisks of the experimental genetic vaccination campaign across toxicology, molecular biology, virology, immunology and epidemiology, which he hosts at alltherisks.com
In this follow-up talk, he presents a deep dive into the peer-reviewed medical literature and official trial data to assess the experimental COVID-19 genetic vaccines.
Visit alltherisks.com for more information on the risks associated with these interventions.