China Future Prophecy

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





August 19, 2022





Today we take a look at what God has revealed to His Prophets about the Future of China. How will it affect our Nation? Would China be for us, or against us? Pastor Stan answers these important questions in today’s broadcast.





00:00 - China and Russia

09:51 - Encounter on the Day of Atonement

11:38 - The Distraction Dream

19:00 - Berkey Water Filtration Systems

20:24 - Watchmen’s Package

22:08 - WatchProphecyClub.com





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