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Because the density of the air gives you the curve illusion (BIBLICAL EARTH)
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65 views • November 20, 2021
BIBLICAL FLAT EARTH scriptures
About the Flat, Motionless Earth Itself
=====
Isaiah 66:1
Job 9:6
Job 28:24
Job 38:4-5
Job38:6
Job 38:13-14
1 Samuel 2:8
1 Chronicles 16:30
Jeremiah 9:26
Psalms 93:1
Psalms 96:10
Psalms 104:5-6
Isaiah 11:12
Daniel 4:11
2 Samuel 11:11
Matthew 4:8
Matthew 24:31
Revelation 1:7
Revelation 6:13
Genesis 11:4
About the Firmament
=====
Genesis 1:6-8
Isaiah 40:22
Job 37:18
Psalms 78:23
Amos 9:6
Acts 7:56
Psalms 104:2-3
Isaiah 34:4
2 Peter 3:10
Revelation 6:14
Psalms 148:4
Revelation 9:1
Genesis 1:14
Genesis 1:16-17
Joshua 10:13
Isaiah 38:8
Habakkuk 3:11
Job 22:14
Psalms 19:4-6
Ecclesiastes 1:5-6
About Heavens Above the Firmament
=====
Psalms 29:10
Revelation 4:6
Revelation 22:1
Ezekiel 1:22
Revelation 15:2
Job 26:10-11
Genesis 7:11
Genesis 8:2
Proverbs 8:27-29
Proverbs 15:24
Proverbs 7:27
Proverbs 9:18
Jeremiah 31:37
Isaiah 14:15
Amos 9:2
Psalms 55:15
2 Peter 2:4
About the Flat, Motionless Earth Itself
=====
Isaiah 66:1
Job 9:6
Job 28:24
Job 38:4-5
Job38:6
Job 38:13-14
1 Samuel 2:8
1 Chronicles 16:30
Jeremiah 9:26
Psalms 93:1
Psalms 96:10
Psalms 104:5-6
Isaiah 11:12
Daniel 4:11
2 Samuel 11:11
Matthew 4:8
Matthew 24:31
Revelation 1:7
Revelation 6:13
Genesis 11:4
About the Firmament
=====
Genesis 1:6-8
Isaiah 40:22
Job 37:18
Psalms 78:23
Amos 9:6
Acts 7:56
Psalms 104:2-3
Isaiah 34:4
2 Peter 3:10
Revelation 6:14
Psalms 148:4
Revelation 9:1
Genesis 1:14
Genesis 1:16-17
Joshua 10:13
Isaiah 38:8
Habakkuk 3:11
Job 22:14
Psalms 19:4-6
Ecclesiastes 1:5-6
About Heavens Above the Firmament
=====
Psalms 29:10
Revelation 4:6
Revelation 22:1
Ezekiel 1:22
Revelation 15:2
Job 26:10-11
Genesis 7:11
Genesis 8:2
Proverbs 8:27-29
Proverbs 15:24
Proverbs 7:27
Proverbs 9:18
Jeremiah 31:37
Isaiah 14:15
Amos 9:2
Psalms 55:15
2 Peter 2:4
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