WOW! Massive Anomaly Over India Moves from Over Ocean to Over Mainland, Crazy Pattern Inside It

- The most recent radar images from above India are showing some very suspicious signatures!
I have seen a lot of so-called anomalies over the years, but this one seems different. None of them in the past have held a distinct pattern or shape that moves and maintains the same structure.
This object has been caught over the ocean and over the mainland of India. Is it some kind of Glitch? Even if so, how is it producing these images.
What is there causing this?
Make sure to join me for the next live show on Friday, when I break this down into further detail.
https://zoom.earth/maps/radar/#view=16.95,77.98,5z/date=2024-06-05,12:20,-4
