08/02/2023 Aila on ‘Battlefront: Frontline with Dustin Faulkner’: The CCP is seeking to recruit these professionals and trying to utilize its own, you know, human networks to infiltrate the U.S. A supporter of the NFSC who was interviewed at the local CCP police station while he was in school, and was asked if he is interested in participating in the “Thousand Talents Program”, he will receive a lucrative salary, research funding, etc. In return, he needs to report every step of his academic activities and knowledge to the CCP Consulate.





08/02/2023 小飞象做客《战场前线：与达斯汀·福克纳战斗在前线》节目：中共设法拉拢专业人才为其效力，并利用其人际网来渗透美国。一位新中国联邦战友在中国就读期间，曾在当地的中共警察局被面试，并被问及是否有兴趣参加“千人计划”。他将获得丰厚的薪水、研究经费等。作为交换，他的每一步学术活动和掌握的知识都需要向中共领事馆汇报。