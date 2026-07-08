RT News - July 8 2026 2PM GMT

July 8, 2026

rt.com









Donald Trump says he is about to hit Iran hard. That's after Tehran and Washington exchange massive strikes throughout Tuesday night. The Ukrainian capital is coming under intense attack. Social media footage shows major fires across the city. That's as Moscow launches retaliatory strikes on Kiev's military infrastructure in response to attacks on Russian civilians. This comes as a Ukrainian drone strikes a civilian bus in Russia's Zaporozhye region leaving 11 injured. Moscow says Zelensky is ordering these attacks to present an image of battlefield success to his Western sponsors, who are meeting for the NATO summit in Ankara. The NATO declaration at the summit claims Russia is 'a long-term threat' to the Euro-Atlantic community pledging more aid to Ukraine. That's despite the deepening divide between the member states on supporting Kiev.





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