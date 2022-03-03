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Nothing new, Temple is here, end of Grace is near, Poetry/ Prophecy
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32 views • March 03, 2022
Prophetic word/ poetry, given March the 2nd around 9pm during prayer.
It's more the style like the book of proverbs with different subjects.
But it points to the end of this age and to Him who sits on the throne
Scripture:
Ecclesiastes 1:9
Revelation 13:6/ 16:9-11, 21
John 1:29, 36/ Revelation 7:10
Revelation 8:6
John 14:6
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/poetry-2022-03-02-the-temple-is-here-the-end-is-near/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It's more the style like the book of proverbs with different subjects.
But it points to the end of this age and to Him who sits on the throne
Scripture:
Ecclesiastes 1:9
Revelation 13:6/ 16:9-11, 21
John 1:29, 36/ Revelation 7:10
Revelation 8:6
John 14:6
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/poetry-2022-03-02-the-temple-is-here-the-end-is-near/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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