Readings from the Book of Giants

on a friday night while sorting my feelings, I followed God and I ended up reading out loud so i wanted to share. thank you fang, madcat, bro matthew and highlander, bless you , you to farmer and bcc down under beautiful souls! Amen!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.