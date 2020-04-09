© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Do China, Climate Change, And Bible Prophecy All Have In Common?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • April 09, 2020
This third and final video in the series on climate change and Bible prophecy explores the rise of China and the fall of America. Imminent global dictatorship is on the cards due to the current state of the planet and the volatile political, economic and spiritual climate. From such a dictatorship there will be no escape. This video details what you need to be prepared for such a reality: it looks at how people of conscience will be able to survive spiritually during such a regime. This is must-see viewing for sincere truth-seekers who want to act on the information they are given. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Mark of the Beast!: https://youtu.be/SnUcaUF0k1g Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence! 666?: https://youtu.be/ayTM64YTzFo Blockchain, Bitcoin, and the Mark of the Beast!: https://youtu.be/YnRiA8gsHEs
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Credits 01. Humans have caused climate change for 180 years by ANU TV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 02. Can Australia's PM Scott Morrison recover from the fires by BBC News Fair use 03. Climate change effects in Cambodia by IOM - UN Migration Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 04. Llegada de Scott Morrison, primer ministro de Australia by G20 Argentina https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 05. Ajit Chambers and Boris Johnson by Annie Mole https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 06. Xi Jinping: We Must Face Up To The Problems Of Globalisation by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 07. Water issues hinder fire crews as roaring inferno consumes sprawling Concord mansion by live show Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 08. Tsar Bomba Explosion by Jacular (originated from "Tom and Jerry Compilations") Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 09. Top 100 Subscribe Button and Bell Icon and Like (Green Screen) by YOU-RDI Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 10. These are the very Scriptures that testify about me - animated video background loop by Creator.King (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOfD...) 11. RFID Chip Implants for humans and animals. by sustainable illusion Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 12. Fighting Ebola In The Streets, dead bodies everywhere, the craziness of Monrovia by Mike Bova Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 13. POWERFUL HELLFIRE PREACHER DANNY CASTLE by C Hensley Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 14. CLIMATE. THE FUTURE IS NOW AllatRa TV English Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 15. People's Climate March - Wrap-Up Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 16. Obama to Require Steeper Emissions Cuts by Wochit News FAIR USE 17. FREEDIO: "Mob riots" royalty free HD stock video footage by FREEDIO:HD & 4K Royalty free stock video footages (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VurbB...) 18. Jesus Second Coming - Animated background by Facts Knowledge (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tuqbj...) 19. UNclimatechange by DSC_6170 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... NOT USED 20. Grizzly Bear on the park road by NPS Photo/Katherine Belcher/Denali National Park and Preserve https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 21. Climate Change and Currents by Andres Pruna https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 22. Free stock footage/Dry head skeleton death by Free Stock Footage Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 23. Fire Storm 1080p Green Screen (& Black) Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 24. Demonstrating Quantum Supremacy by Google Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 25. President Obama's...by Charlie Spiering Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 26. Action on Climate Change, I by Newtown grafitti https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 27. Xie Zhenhua...by Global Climate Action Summit 2018 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 28.Obama to Require...by Wochit News FAIR USE 29. Marine pollution...by European Commission Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 30. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) 31. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Credits 01. Humans have caused climate change for 180 years by ANU TV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 02. Can Australia's PM Scott Morrison recover from the fires by BBC News Fair use 03. Climate change effects in Cambodia by IOM - UN Migration Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 04. Llegada de Scott Morrison, primer ministro de Australia by G20 Argentina https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 05. Ajit Chambers and Boris Johnson by Annie Mole https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 06. Xi Jinping: We Must Face Up To The Problems Of Globalisation by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 07. Water issues hinder fire crews as roaring inferno consumes sprawling Concord mansion by live show Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 08. Tsar Bomba Explosion by Jacular (originated from "Tom and Jerry Compilations") Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 09. Top 100 Subscribe Button and Bell Icon and Like (Green Screen) by YOU-RDI Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 10. These are the very Scriptures that testify about me - animated video background loop by Creator.King (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOfD...) 11. RFID Chip Implants for humans and animals. by sustainable illusion Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 12. Fighting Ebola In The Streets, dead bodies everywhere, the craziness of Monrovia by Mike Bova Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 13. POWERFUL HELLFIRE PREACHER DANNY CASTLE by C Hensley Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 14. CLIMATE. THE FUTURE IS NOW AllatRa TV English Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 15. People's Climate March - Wrap-Up Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 16. Obama to Require Steeper Emissions Cuts by Wochit News FAIR USE 17. FREEDIO: "Mob riots" royalty free HD stock video footage by FREEDIO:HD & 4K Royalty free stock video footages (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VurbB...) 18. Jesus Second Coming - Animated background by Facts Knowledge (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tuqbj...) 19. UNclimatechange by DSC_6170 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... NOT USED 20. Grizzly Bear on the park road by NPS Photo/Katherine Belcher/Denali National Park and Preserve https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 21. Climate Change and Currents by Andres Pruna https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 22. Free stock footage/Dry head skeleton death by Free Stock Footage Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 23. Fire Storm 1080p Green Screen (& Black) Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 24. Demonstrating Quantum Supremacy by Google Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 25. President Obama's...by Charlie Spiering Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 26. Action on Climate Change, I by Newtown grafitti https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 27. Xie Zhenhua...by Global Climate Action Summit 2018 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 28.Obama to Require...by Wochit News FAIR USE 29. Marine pollution...by European Commission Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) 30. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) 31. Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.