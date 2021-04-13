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Biden CREATED this mess | Steve Scalise
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40 views • April 13, 2021
Rep. Steve Scalise was among the latest group of lawmakers to take a trip to the southern border to speak out against the humanitarian crisis seen there in recent months. Scalise and Newsmax TV's Rob Schmitt discuss. - via Rob Schmitt Tonight, weeknights at 10PM ET on Newsmax TV
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