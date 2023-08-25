Create New Account
EPOCH TV | 250M Views on Twitter; Trump Team BANNED from Debate Backstage; Vivek Slides
EPOCH TV |  Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

250M Views on Twitter; Trump Team BANNED from Debate Backstage; Vivek Slides Away With Stage Victory


Former President Donald Trump skipped the primary debate and instead aired a pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson.


The result was "like watching eight people compete for a participation trophy.”


full episode:

https://ept.ms/BigWinFM



Episode Resources:


🔵 Full GOP Debate:


https://fxn.ws/44n5Z6k


🔵 Trump Interview:


https://ept.ms/3KV0x3G


Keywords
trump teamfacts matterroman balmakovepoch tvtwitter blow out

