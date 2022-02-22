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Night of the Living Karens. And Castreau goes full Fidel!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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512 views • February 22, 2022
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Anarchapulco Unstoppable 2022 Virtual Access Plus Lifetime Replay - Anarchapulco - 2022
https://anarchapulco.com/virtualplusreplay2022

Trudeau plans to invoke Emergencies Act in response to protests: https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/trudeau-premiers-cabinet-1.6350734

From 'Baby Shark' to 'Macarena': NZ using unique approach to play songs for dispersing 'freedom convoy': https://www.wionews.com/world/from-baby-shark-to-macarena-nz-using-unique-approach-to-play-songs-for-dispersing-freedom-convoy-453188

New Zealand’s Prime Karen, Blames Mysterious ‘Imported’ Forces for Freedom Convoy: https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/02/13/jacinda-ardern-says-parliament-protest-feels-imported/
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justin trudeaucanadafreedom convoy
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