Victory Over the Ukrainian Invaders in THE DONBASS - Russia SMO Ukraine Scenes, GRAPHIC - 091722
Published 2 months ago |

A video by Readovka portal:


"Victory always begins with faith in it, with an understanding of why it is needed - for which blood is shed. Now, in these difficult days, it is extremely important not to forget about it.


Remember that the enemy has come to Russian lands and is not going to leave them. That the invaders are cruel and insidious, and it is our duty to prevent them from achieving their goals. They will not stop exactly until we give them a fitting rebuff. And our goal with you is only one - victory over the invaders."

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

