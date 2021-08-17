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TASA - Aug 09, 2021 - 7) Small Businesses Won't Pay Income Tax Anymore - Justice Anna Webinar
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120 views • August 17, 2021
As small business you can access for yourself and your family members, your employees and their family members, where you are 100% exempt from paying income taxes and you will be qualified for various type of insurance services including life insurance. You've got to choose, you are the administrator, no one else is choosing for you. The government doesn't to choose anymore. We are After the Kingpins Who Planned and Plotted. We are revealing the Greatest Pirate Operation in History. The Veterans after the World War II were supposed to receive a Stock portfolio as investment under their names. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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