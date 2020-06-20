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Second Visit
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5 views • June 20, 2020
This comes from Genesis 43-45 and describes the events surrounding Joseph's brothers' second visit to Egypt to buy more grain. The story is brought to a climax when for the first time in recorded history a person stepped forward to 'pay' the penalty instead of another. The actions of Judah broke the impasse and allowed the brothers to collectively pass Joseph's test.
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