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BECOME SENSITIVE TO THOUGHTS AND FEELINGS
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40 views • March 29, 2021
The influence on any subject that being health and well-being, relationships, money, environmental occurrences around planet earth, all these occurrences bring about emotional manifestation which you feel, they become more, the more you put thought to it, or speak it, the more it is.
Take attention to what is naturally flowing to you, not what is observationally flowing around you.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
Take attention to what is naturally flowing to you, not what is observationally flowing around you.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
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