Spirit LX7 Soundcraft 16 Channel Mixer - I Bought A Mixer for My Birthday!
Vector Visions
Vector Visions
11 views • 1 day ago

My birthday was the other day and I was having too much fun to post here on YouTube! I also decided to save the old drum take for a different video.

Recorded mixed and quick master on my #Tascamdp24sd
Alexis Nitro Mesh Drums, bass, and a few guitar takes on the new mixer. The lead guitar on left is from my old preamp, as well a few other guitar takes. Can you tell the difference in guitars? The Spirit mixer definitely brings out the presence of the instruments! I'm digging it!!

All original music! Cheers and thanks for listening!
🎉🥳🤙

Keywords
spiritmixerlx7soundcraftmixing board16 channelalesis drums
