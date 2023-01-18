X22 REPORT Ep. 2975b - A Clean [H]ouse Is Very Important, Let the Unsealing Begin, Let The DEC[L]AS Begin

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2975b - Jan. 17, 2023

A Clean [H]ouse Is Very Important, Let the Unsealing Begin, Let The DEC[L]AS Begin [JB] says he will veto the IRS bill. The patriots have now taken the house, the house is clean and investigation can begin. Trump has the declas documents, did he just signal that it is almost time to release some the declas docs. [JB]/[HB] are now trapped in the narrative, they have become a liability and the [DS] needs to remove them before the investigation lead way pass the Biden's. The Delaware prosecutor is about to release damaging information about the Biden's. Will [JB] be taken out by the 25th amendment?

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

