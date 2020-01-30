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Coronavirus outbreak: Confirmed cases soaring in China; new case in Canada
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65 views • January 30, 2020
Redmond Shannon reports on China's rising number of coronavirus cases and how the lockdown in Wuhan has no end in sight. Plus, Heather Yourex-West has details on how another presumptive case has been identified in Canada. And Dawna Friesen asks infectious diseases expert Dr. Michael Gardam about how contagious the virus is, and whether trying to contain it is working.
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