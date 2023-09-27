CANADA'S NUMBER ONE PODCASTER DEADLIFTS 425 POUNDS AT AGE 52

I have been training for a while to get to this weight. Weight lifters call it the 400 Club and that is when you deadlift 400 lb. Of course, each increment is 100 lb and my goal would be to enter The 500 Club as soon as I possibly can.





I am deadlifting 425 lb today at age 52 with an artificial knee and other ailments like chronic pain in my shoulders. I'm not looking for sympathy, I'm looking to inspire everyone to do better.





It's amazing how many people tell me that I should not be working out in my 50s but those are the people that are sitting in front of a television set eating popcorn, Doritos, and chocolate chip cookies right now.





My mind has never been clearer than it is now, fuck I love testosterone!





