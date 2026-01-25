God's plan will come to fruition with or without you!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #119; God's power and His plan do not need your participation; HE has everything under control and will be victorious in the end. We are given the privilege and honor to be allowed to participate in HIS plan. Looking into 1King 19 we see Elijah as a wonderful example of this. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!