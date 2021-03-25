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SHADOWGATE 2.0 THE FAKE NEWS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX
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In the world of Influence operation, there are no real political alliances or adversaries; it’s all about money, power and influence. You will see the same personas, assets or even operators working both sides of the political isle through competing contractor companies flip-flopping back and forth through prime and subcontracting relationships. Psychological operations, the public affairs office, public diplomacy and public relations are coordinated “to ensure messages [do] not contradict, and to maintain strategic control of messages for different audiences online” in an effort to adapt Influence operations to work “in concert for an overall effect”. (Pentagon Ju-Jitsu, Emma L. Briant, 2018)
MillennialMillie.com
#ShadowGate2 #MillennialMillie #MillieWeaver
MillennialMillie.com
#ShadowGate2 #MillennialMillie #MillieWeaver
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