Agenda 21 • Agenda 2030 • America 2050
47 views
Son of the Republic
Published 18 hours ago |

Dutch Farmers, Train Derailments and EPA Land Grabs

The failing desperate race to execute the UN World Government Agenda


Reese Reports | 8 March 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=6408e3f8b9cbb44c9da9d74d

Keywords
libertynew world orderglobalismunited nationsagenda 21fascismagenda 2030tyrannygreg reeseland grabamerica 2050league of nationstrain derailmentsuperfundlock stepgreat resetcaptured operationdutch farmerrockefelller foundation

