THE TRANSHUMANIST COVAX AGENDA EXPOSED WITH DR CARRIE MADEJ - TRUTHIVERSE EPISODE 21

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BrendanDMurphyOfficial
Listen to all episodes of Truthiverse at http://truthiverse.com - Dr. Carrie Madej's Story:
Dr Carrie Madej directed two large medical clinics in the state of Georgia, USA. Since her twenties she has been fascinated by vaccines and studied them ever since. Her in-depth research led her to discover what the proposed technologies are for the new COVID-19 vaccines. What she is revealing is indeed alarming. New key components include nanotech hydrogel which has the capacity to do unprecedented things inside the human body - as it ultimately interfaces with the Cloud and the AI which will program its behaviour (and ours) inside of us. Transhumanism is here and Carrie is here to issue a warning to humanity.
You'll Learn:
What Carrie learnt at a World Congress meeting in 2014 that is now being rolled out
How vaccine technocrats intend to engineer new personality traits through the 5G network and smart devices
The link to social credit systems and 1984
The lies students at med school are told about vaccines
How tetanus jabs were/are used for depopulation
That nanotech hydrogels have already been deployed in parts of the food chain
How many vaccines are scheduled to be unleashed on each child by 2025
About gene splicing research and the patenting of synthetic genes that end up in humans...
...and how the technocrats intend to replace doctors (and human contact) with smart devices
Where our biological/medical data ends up stored(!)
...and much, much more.
Dr Carrie Madej is one of a raft of whistleblowers coming out of the medical community calling out the convid plandemic and the transhumanist agenda. Her urgent message about the hidden dangers of covid jabs simply needs to be heard far and wide to minimise the inevitable harm (which UK authorities publicly admitted they fully expect!) - what more can I say?
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About Brendan D. Murphy
A Truth Addict and Freedom Hacker for the better part of 2 decades now, Brendan D. Murphy has been a stalwart advocate of humanity in the war on consciousness, as he has helped educate, awaken, and inspire thousands of people around the world. Author of the monumental masterpiece (as dubbed by several readers) "The Grand Illusion: A Synthesis of Science and Spirituality - Book 1" and co-founder of the censorship-free Fedbook alternative - Trooth network - Brendan's life revolves entirely around creating a better, freer, healthier world for all humans.
Buy the book: https://brendandmurphy.com/the-grand-illusion/
Watch the Evolve Yourself Masterclass: http://evolveyourself.live
Join Trooth.network: http://trooth.network/