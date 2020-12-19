BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE TRANSHUMANIST COVAX AGENDA EXPOSED WITH DR CARRIE MADEJ - TRUTHIVERSE EPISODE 21
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
457 views • December 19, 2020
Brendan D. Murphy

BrendanDMurphyOfficial



Listen to all episodes of Truthiverse at http://truthiverse.com - Dr. Carrie Madej's Story:
Dr Carrie Madej directed two large medical clinics in the state of Georgia, USA. Since her twenties she has been fascinated by vaccines and studied them ever since. Her in-depth research led her to discover what the proposed technologies are for the new COVID-19 vaccines. What she is revealing is indeed alarming. New key components include nanotech hydrogel which has the capacity to do unprecedented things inside the human body - as it ultimately interfaces with the Cloud and the AI which will program its behaviour (and ours) inside of us. Transhumanism is here and Carrie is here to issue a warning to humanity.

You'll Learn:

What Carrie learnt at a World Congress meeting in 2014 that is now being rolled out
How vaccine technocrats intend to engineer new personality traits through the 5G network and smart devices
The link to social credit systems and 1984
The lies students at med school are told about vaccines
How tetanus jabs were/are used for depopulation
That nanotech hydrogels have already been deployed in parts of the food chain
How many vaccines are scheduled to be unleashed on each child by 2025
About gene splicing research and the patenting of synthetic genes that end up in humans...
...and how the technocrats intend to replace doctors (and human contact) with smart devices
Where our biological/medical data ends up stored(!)

...and much, much more.

Dr Carrie Madej is one of a raft of whistleblowers coming out of the medical community calling out the convid plandemic and the transhumanist agenda. Her urgent message about the hidden dangers of covid jabs simply needs to be heard far and wide to minimise the inevitable harm (which UK authorities publicly admitted they fully expect!) - what more can I say?

Please subscribe, drop a review, and share this information widely.

About Brendan D. Murphy
A Truth Addict and Freedom Hacker for the better part of 2 decades now, Brendan D. Murphy has been a stalwart advocate of humanity in the war on consciousness, as he has helped educate, awaken, and inspire thousands of people around the world. Author of the monumental masterpiece (as dubbed by several readers) "The Grand Illusion: A Synthesis of Science and Spirituality - Book 1" and co-founder of the censorship-free Fedbook alternative - Trooth network - Brendan's life revolves entirely around creating a better, freer, healthier world for all humans.

Buy the book: https://brendandmurphy.com/the-grand-illusion/
Watch the Evolve Yourself Masterclass: http://evolveyourself.live
Join Trooth.network: http://trooth.network/
Keywords
cancercdcautismvaccinemmrg20bill gatestetanusbiological weaponsterilizationtranshumanistcovid-19hydrogeldr carrie madejbrendan d murphybrendandmurphyofficialcovax agenda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The sweet and healing mystique of licorice 

The sweet and healing mystique of licorice 

Ava Grace
Is your tea just right? A massive study finds the Goldilocks rules for heart health

Is your tea just right? A massive study finds the Goldilocks rules for heart health

Cassie B.
Get Up and Stretch: Five Ways to Counter Effects of Prolonged Sitting

Get Up and Stretch: Five Ways to Counter Effects of Prolonged Sitting

Zoey Sky
The healing power of clove essential oil

The healing power of clove essential oil

Laura Harris
NIH scientist proposed engineering coronavirus to be more infectious weeks before pandemic, emails show

NIH scientist proposed engineering coronavirus to be more infectious weeks before pandemic, emails show

Willow Tohi
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: What every mama bear should know about baby&#8217;s health

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: What every mama bear should know about baby’s health

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy