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Dr. Byram Bridle Viral Immunologist and Associate Professor @ the University of Guelph Speaks
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131 views • November 15, 2021
Viral immunologist and Associate Professor Dr. Byram Bridle spoke at a recent public event, where he expertly runs the crowd through an all-inclusive summary of the many nuances of the COVID-19 crisis. Dr. Bridle runs through the real-world results of the vaccination campaign, early treatment, managing the hostile environment in the scientific community, and explaining various flaws in the official policies.
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