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Top Doctors, Lawyers, Scientists, Health Care Workers Telling You What's in the Vaccine [31.08.2021]
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240 views • September 01, 2021
Many have yet to wake up as to the mass murder going on all around them. Therefore, a short repeat session.
This Fall and Winter months will show everyone the horror and scope of this Genocide when 70% of the Vaccinated will begin to die off.
They have absolutely no idea what has been injected into them and the ingredients have been wiped clean from the vaccine inserts to make sure they never find out.
Health care professionals from around the world along with top scientists and Lawyers lay it all out for everyone to hear.
It's unfortunate that the vaccinated did little or 0% Research on this MRNA injection.
If they did, very few would ever had volunteered for this TRIAL jab which has altered their DNA with 100% poison - GRAPHENE OXIDE, lethal parasites and stainless steel.
wil paranormal
46502 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RQBjeIN6MlIF/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vlx72f-top-doctors-lawyers-scientists-health-care-workers-telling-people-the-vacci.html
This Fall and Winter months will show everyone the horror and scope of this Genocide when 70% of the Vaccinated will begin to die off.
They have absolutely no idea what has been injected into them and the ingredients have been wiped clean from the vaccine inserts to make sure they never find out.
Health care professionals from around the world along with top scientists and Lawyers lay it all out for everyone to hear.
It's unfortunate that the vaccinated did little or 0% Research on this MRNA injection.
If they did, very few would ever had volunteered for this TRIAL jab which has altered their DNA with 100% poison - GRAPHENE OXIDE, lethal parasites and stainless steel.
wil paranormal
46502 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RQBjeIN6MlIF/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vlx72f-top-doctors-lawyers-scientists-health-care-workers-telling-people-the-vacci.html
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