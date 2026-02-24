BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Will Trump Break the Democrats in Tonight's SOTU?
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
4 views • 2 days ago

The cowardly Demonrats will likely not show up at all for the SOTU...and with good reason. The President has a great story to tell, and that simply must divide the country's attention to distract from it. Peter Kirsanow will break it all down for us...AND we'll hear from the man who carried the nuclear football for Bill Clinton! And he's got stories!

**********

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices
🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center
🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.

📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA
Typically 7-9 AM EST
🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show

👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media
👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm
👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America

💥 Support Our Work
This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:
• GiveSendGo: RestoreOurVoices
• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697
• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1
• CashApp: @ $FrantMedia
Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!

Keywords
politicsdaily newsconservative talk radiobob frantzstrictly speaking
Recent News
They want your child&#8217;s body autonomy: Democrats&#8217; lawsuit aims to crush informed consent on vaccines

They want your child’s body autonomy: Democrats’ lawsuit aims to crush informed consent on vaccines

Willow Tohi
U.S. deploys USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to Mediterranean amid escalating Iran tensions

U.S. deploys USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to Mediterranean amid escalating Iran tensions

Kevin Hughes
Former Labor Minister Peter Mandelson arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Former Labor Minister Peter Mandelson arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Laura Harris
Internal disputes stall Trump&#8217;s $500 billion military spending boost

Internal disputes stall Trump’s $500 billion military spending boost

Laura Harris
SCOTUS Saves America from Trump&#8217;s Unconstitutional, Weaponized Tariffs

SCOTUS Saves America from Trump’s Unconstitutional, Weaponized Tariffs

Mike Adams
Gavin Newsom feigns humility in desperate appeal to black community, says he&#8217;s &#8220;just like them&#8221; because he &#8220;can&#8217;t read&#8221;

Gavin Newsom feigns humility in desperate appeal to black community, says he’s “just like them” because he “can’t read”

Lance D Johnson
