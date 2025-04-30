British Troops Are Walking Away - They Won’t Fight A Globalist War For Starmer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A British patriot has spoken — and he speaks for thousands:
“Our soldiers are leaving the Army in DROVES. They know the plan — and they’re NOT dying for Starmer or the parasite class.”
A war with Russia is being engineered. Not for Britain. Not for peace. But for PROFIT and CONTROL.
THE RANKS ARE EMPTYING — BECAUSE OUR MEN SEE WHAT’S COMING
WHAT THIS MEANS:
UK soldiers are being lined up as pawns — shipped to Ukraine for a war that’s NOT OURS.
Starmer’s regime is preparing forced conscription — and the resistance is rising.
Veterans & patriots alike are saying: DON’T COMPLY. DO NOT ENLIST.
They won’t fight for WEF puppets.
They won’t die for foreign interests.
THIS ISN’T DEFENSE — THIS IS SACRIFICE FOR THE GLOBALIST MACHINE.
The real war is not in Ukraine.
The real war is here — for the soul of Britain and our borders.
IGNORE THE DRAFT. DEFY THE ORDERS. THIS ISN’T OUR FIGHT.
Our troops have spoken — and the people must follow.
Further Info:
Despite salary hike, many soldiers leave British military: report
https://thedefensepost.com/2024/12/26/soldiers-leave-british-military/
