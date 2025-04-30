BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
British Troops Are Walking Away - They Won’t Fight A Globalist War For Starmer
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9972 followers
528 views • 3 days ago

A British patriot has spoken — and he speaks for thousands:
“Our soldiers are leaving the Army in DROVES. They know the plan — and they’re NOT dying for Starmer or the parasite class.”

A war with Russia is being engineered. Not for Britain. Not for peace. But for PROFIT and CONTROL.

THE RANKS ARE EMPTYING — BECAUSE OUR MEN SEE WHAT’S COMING

WHAT THIS MEANS:

UK soldiers are being lined up as pawns — shipped to Ukraine for a war that’s NOT OURS.
Starmer’s regime is preparing forced conscription — and the resistance is rising.
Veterans & patriots alike are saying: DON’T COMPLY. DO NOT ENLIST.

They won’t fight for WEF puppets.
They won’t die for foreign interests.

THIS ISN’T DEFENSE — THIS IS SACRIFICE FOR THE GLOBALIST MACHINE.

The real war is not in Ukraine.
The real war is here — for the soul of Britain and our borders.

IGNORE THE DRAFT. DEFY THE ORDERS. THIS ISN’T OUR FIGHT.

Our troops have spoken — and the people must follow.

Further Info:

Despite salary hike, many soldiers leave British military: report

https://thedefensepost.com/2024/12/26/soldiers-leave-british-military/


Mirrored - FreeNZ


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
wargreat britainglobalismarmytroops
