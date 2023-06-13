Create New Account
The Cargo Cult Phenomena | ROBERT SEPEHR
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago
A cargo cult is an indigenist millenarian belief system, often characterized as one in which adherents perform rituals which they believe will cause their deities, ancestors, or a more technologically advanced society to deliver goods.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
