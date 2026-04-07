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🤥 Trump: 'God was watching us' - closing his eyes to the losses
God watched a lot the US pilot rescue op day - including:
🔴 1× F-15E Strike Eagle — destroyed
🔴 2× HH-60 helicopters — damaged
🔴 1× MH-6 Little Bird — destroyed
🔴 1× A-10 Thunderbolt II — destroyed
🔴 2× C-130 Hercules — destroyed
🔴 1–2× MQ-9 Reapers — destroyed
💬 “You don’t come out like we came out,” Trump says.
Yeah. Most people don’t come out with that kind of wreckage 🤡
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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