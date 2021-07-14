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MALAYSIA'S CHILD SEX ABUSE SCANDAL (Full Documentary) Undercover Asia | Dark Crimes
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85 views • July 14, 2021
Dark Crimes: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFkFUrV28yy4kpg9b6LNhuQ
***This series and episode is under license from TVF. All rights reserved**** (archive)
Richard Huckle is one of the world's most heinous child sexual predators. He is guilty of almost 100 counts of abuse against Malaysian children, preying on the vulnerable and poor. His exploits were anonymously posted onto the dark web for paedophiles all over the world, so he remained unknown, boasting of his crimes. After getting away with it for 9 years, a team of detectives are onto Huckle, following a trail of enigmatic clues which leads them to the man himself. To Hunt a Paedophile follows the investigation, its twists and turns, and asks why this case is not new to Malaysia, a country struggling to keep up with protecting its own children.
This film delves into the current crisis of quacks, highlighting the plight on the lives of the victims and their long bitter fight for justice. We follow a raid team consisting of medical authorities who are determined to hunt down these illegal quacks who are endangering lives for money. We also profile an NGO called the Liver Foundation, which is trying to reform quacks by training them to become Rural Health Service Providers.
It is a dismal state of affairs in India’s healthcare sector, with the lives of innocent people in Unholy Hands.
★ Subscribe to get more Dark Crime content and hit the notification bell to see the freshly uploaded content. Jump into our community to see how people react to our episodes, like and share the content.
Binge Watch More Here: https://bit.ly/3rMw8ch
***This series and episode is under license from TVF. All rights reserved**** (archive)
Richard Huckle is one of the world's most heinous child sexual predators. He is guilty of almost 100 counts of abuse against Malaysian children, preying on the vulnerable and poor. His exploits were anonymously posted onto the dark web for paedophiles all over the world, so he remained unknown, boasting of his crimes. After getting away with it for 9 years, a team of detectives are onto Huckle, following a trail of enigmatic clues which leads them to the man himself. To Hunt a Paedophile follows the investigation, its twists and turns, and asks why this case is not new to Malaysia, a country struggling to keep up with protecting its own children.
This film delves into the current crisis of quacks, highlighting the plight on the lives of the victims and their long bitter fight for justice. We follow a raid team consisting of medical authorities who are determined to hunt down these illegal quacks who are endangering lives for money. We also profile an NGO called the Liver Foundation, which is trying to reform quacks by training them to become Rural Health Service Providers.
It is a dismal state of affairs in India’s healthcare sector, with the lives of innocent people in Unholy Hands.
★ Subscribe to get more Dark Crime content and hit the notification bell to see the freshly uploaded content. Jump into our community to see how people react to our episodes, like and share the content.
Binge Watch More Here: https://bit.ly/3rMw8ch
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