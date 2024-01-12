Medvedev: UK Troops in Ukraine Will be Met with Nuclear Response

World War 3 continues to expand and worsen. Last night the USA and Great Britain jointly launched missile strikes on over 60 targets in Yemen in response to Yemen’s Houthis attempting to stop ship traffic in the Red Sea headed to Israel. Russia’s Medvedev issued a nuclear threat to Great Britain. And Beijing warned Taiwan it will be monitoring this Saturday’s elections on the independent island. We will also have reports about Campaign 2024 and the Texas National Guard action last night to confront the Biden administration’s anything-goes illegal immigration policies.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 01/12/2024





