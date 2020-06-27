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Ayn Rand - What Is Capitalism?
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15 views • June 27, 2020
Reason, something we desperately need at this time. Reason, not emotion, should rule.The rights to property and life are fundamentally part of his nature. When you look at it closely, property rights are the table that all the other rights rest on. Governments should be defending the rights of citizens against the use of force against them. They shouldn't be initiating force against the citizens.
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